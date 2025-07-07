Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (52-38) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-60)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SNET

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

TOR: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105)

TOR: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 3.64 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-7, 4.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (4-3) to the mound, while Sean Burke (4-7) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Berrios and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Berrios starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The White Sox have a 10-4-0 record against the spread in Burke's starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Burke's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.4%)

Chicago is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -184 favorite despite being on the road.

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Blue Jays are -114 to cover, and the White Sox are -105.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus White Sox contest on July 7 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 21, or 61.8%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 5-2 when favored by -184 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 89 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 54-35-0 against the spread in their 89 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 32.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (27-57).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Chicago has a 10-34 record (winning just 22.7% of its games).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-45-5).

The White Sox have put together a 47-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double and three walks.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (79) this season while batting .281 with 32 extra-base hits. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.427) powered by 33 extra-base hits.

Bichette has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 81 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .413.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 70 hits with a .301 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .221 and slugging .394.

He is 142nd in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .230 with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Chase Meidroth has six doubles, two home runs and 31 walks while batting .252.

Lenyn Sosa paces his team with a .416 slugging percentage.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Head to Head

6/22/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/29/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/27/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/22/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2024: 5-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/20/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/6/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2023: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

