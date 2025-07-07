Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 7

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Andrew Heaney record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox