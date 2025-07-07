MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 7
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Andrew Heaney record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
- José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals
- Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox
- Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Austin Gomber (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances