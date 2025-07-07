FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 7

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Andrew Heaney record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

  • José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals

  • Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox

  • Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Austin Gomber (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup