Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 7

Will Shohei Ohtani or Mookie Betts hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 89 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 89 games (has homered in 30.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 89 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 89 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 50 games Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals

Salvador Pérez (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 82 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 82 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 77 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 77 games (has homered in 1.3% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Will Wilson (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager (Rangers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Chad Stevens (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) LaMonte Wade (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Michael Helman (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 73 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 73 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox