MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 7
Will Shohei Ohtani or Mookie Betts hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 89 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 89 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Esteury Ruiz (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Mark Canha (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 82 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 77 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Will Wilson (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Cooper Hummel (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Chad Stevens (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Michael Helman (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 73 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Justin Foscue (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Aroldis Chapman (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games