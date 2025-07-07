Astros vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Houston Astros facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Guardians Game Info

Houston Astros (55-35) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-48)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CLEG

Astros vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | CLE: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | CLE: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Astros vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 3-1, 4.37 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-9, 4.10 ERA

The probable pitchers are Colton Gordon (3-1) for the Astros and Tanner Bibee (4-9) for the Guardians. When Gordon starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Gordon's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians are 8-8-0 against the spread when Bibee starts. The Guardians have a 2-6 record in Bibee's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (68.4%)

Astros vs Guardians Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +136 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +128 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -154.

Astros vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Guardians contest on July 7, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 37, or 60.7%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 11-7 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 47-42-0 against the spread in their 89 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 56 total times this season. They've gone 21-35 in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 4-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (25%).

In the 86 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-47-3).

The Guardians have put together a 42-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is batting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .356 while slugging .467.

Among qualified batters, he is 81st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Paredes hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying players, he is 50th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Altuve has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Jake Meyers is batting .308 with a .405 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz is batting .248 with a .280 OBP and 37 RBI for Houston this season.

Diaz heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 95 hits with a .360 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both categories. He's batting .297 and slugging .484.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 13th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan is slugging .419 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .298 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is hitting .235 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Kyle Manzardo has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .217.

Astros vs Guardians Head to Head

6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/1/2023: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!