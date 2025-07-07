Royals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Royals vs Pirates Game Info

Kansas City Royals (43-48) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-53)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SportsNet PT

Royals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

KC: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)

KC: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-4, 2.56 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 4-7, 4.16 ERA

The probable pitchers are Noah Cameron (2-4) for the Royals and Andrew Heaney (4-7) for the Pirates. Cameron's team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cameron's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Heaney starts, the Pirates have gone 6-8-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 4-8 in Heaney's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (50.3%)

Royals vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Pirates reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-154) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Royals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Kansas City is +130 to cover the runline.

Royals vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Royals-Pirates on July 7 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Royals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Kansas City has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 90 opportunities.

The Royals are 47-43-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 59 total times this season. They've gone 24-35 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a 9-22 record (winning only 29% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 84 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-49-3).

The Pirates have a 42-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 18th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Witt hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He's batting .303 and slugging .465.

He is eighth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in MLB.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .271 with a .432 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 79 hits, an OBP of .277 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up 59 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .203 and slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 154th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds' .380 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .229 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is currently 133rd in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-high .342 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .272 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks.

