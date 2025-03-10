UNC Wilmington vs Charleston (SC) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington Seahawks (25-7, 14-4 CAA) will play the No. 3 seed Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-8, 13-5 CAA) in the CAA tournament Monday at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info and Odds

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UNC Wilmington win (65.2%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for UNC Wilmington (-3.5) versus Charleston (SC) on Monday. The total is set at 146.5 points for this game.

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UNC Wilmington has put together a 19-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Charleston (SC) has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, UNC Wilmington (14-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (63.6%) than Charleston (SC) (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

The Seahawks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 11 times in 16 opportunities at home, and they've covered eight times in 13 opportunities in away games.

The Cougars have been better against the spread at home (9-5-0) than on the road (7-5-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference games, UNC Wilmington is 11-7-0 this season.

Charleston (SC) has covered the spread 10 times in 18 CAA games.

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC): Moneyline Betting Stats

UNC Wilmington has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 19 times (79.2%) in those games.

This season, the Seahawks have been victorious 17 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or shorter on the moneyline.

Charleston (SC) has won 57.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-3).

The Cougars have gone 1-3 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (25%).

UNC Wilmington has an implied victory probability of 61.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Head-to-Head Comparison

UNC Wilmington outscores opponents by 9.9 points per game (scoring 79.8 per game to rank 46th in college basketball while allowing 69.9 per outing to rank 112th in college basketball) and has a +317 scoring differential overall.

Donovan Newby's 14.4 points per game lead UNC Wilmington and rank 325th in the country.

Charleston (SC) is outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +113 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.6 points per game (85th in college basketball) and allows 74 per contest (241st in college basketball).

Ante Brzovic is 58th in the nation with a team-high 18.5 points per game.

The Seahawks win the rebound battle by 8.8 boards on average. They collect 36.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.4 per contest.

Sean Moore's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Seahawks and rank 229th in college basketball action.

The Cougars rank 146th in the country at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.4 their opponents average.

Brzovic tops the Cougars with 8.2 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball).

UNC Wilmington averages 103.1 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while giving up 90.3 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball).

The Cougars average 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (124th in college basketball), and allow 93.5 points per 100 possessions (183rd in college basketball).

