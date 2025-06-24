Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
The Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Tuesday.
Tigers vs Athletics Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (49-30) vs. Athletics (32-48)
- Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-CA
Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-290) | OAK: (+235)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (-132) | OAK: +1.5 (+110)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 8-2, 2.06 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-7, 4.42 ERA
The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Severino (2-7, 4.42 ERA). Skubal's team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has been victorious in 76.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-3. The Athletics have gone 6-10-0 ATS in Severino's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those matchups.
Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (66.6%)
Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -290 favorite, while the Athletics are a +235 underdog on the road.
Tigers vs Athletics Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are -132 to cover, while the Athletics are +110 to cover.
Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for the Tigers versus Athletics game on June 24 has been set at 7.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (67.4%) in those games.
- The Tigers have been listed as a favorite of -290 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 75 games with a total this season.
- The Tigers have posted a record of 41-34-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 60 total times this season. They've finished 21-39 in those games.
- The Athletics have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.
- The Athletics have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-34-3).
- The Athletics have collected a 38-42-0 record against the spread this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene has 86 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .530, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Gleyber Torres has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He's batting .278 and slugging .418.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 91st.
- Spencer Torkelson has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .223/.330/.470.
- Javier Baez has been key for Detroit with 65 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .473.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson has totaled 102 hits with a .390 on-base percentage and a .493 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .349.
- Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.
- Brent Rooker has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks while batting .275. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .253.
- Lawrence Butler is batting .260 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
