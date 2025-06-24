Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Tuesday.

The vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (49-30) vs. Athletics (32-48)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-CA

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-290) | OAK: (+235)

DET: (-290) | OAK: (+235) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-132) | OAK: +1.5 (+110)

DET: -1.5 (-132) | OAK: +1.5 (+110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 8-2, 2.06 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-7, 4.42 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Severino (2-7, 4.42 ERA). Skubal's team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has been victorious in 76.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-3. The Athletics have gone 6-10-0 ATS in Severino's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (66.6%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -290 favorite, while the Athletics are a +235 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are -132 to cover, while the Athletics are +110 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Athletics game on June 24 has been set at 7.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (67.4%) in those games.

The Tigers have been listed as a favorite of -290 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 75 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 41-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 60 total times this season. They've finished 21-39 in those games.

The Athletics have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-34-3).

The Athletics have collected a 38-42-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 86 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .530, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He's batting .278 and slugging .418.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 91st.

Spencer Torkelson has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .223/.330/.470.

Javier Baez has been key for Detroit with 65 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .473.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has totaled 102 hits with a .390 on-base percentage and a .493 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .349.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks while batting .275. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .253.

Lawrence Butler is batting .260 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

