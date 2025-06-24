Orioles vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers.

Orioles vs Rangers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (34-44) vs. Texas Rangers (38-41)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and RSN

Orioles vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | TEX: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | TEX: (+106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+162) | TEX: +1.5 (-196)

BAL: -1.5 (+162) | TEX: +1.5 (-196) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 4-7, 5.64 ERA vs Jake Latz (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.26 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jake Latz (1-0, 3.26 ERA). Morton and his team have a record of 3-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Morton's team has a record of 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Latz has not yet started a matchup with a set spread. The Rangers have not been a moneyline underdog when Latz starts this season.

Orioles vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (53.9%)

Orioles vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Orioles, Texas is the underdog at +106, and Baltimore is -124 playing at home.

Orioles vs Rangers Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Orioles are +162 to cover, and the Rangers are -196.

Orioles vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Rangers contest on June 24 has been set at 10, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (43.6%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 15 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 77 opportunities.

The Orioles are 28-49-0 against the spread in their 77 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have gone 12-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Texas has a record of 5-21 (19.2%).

The Rangers have played in 78 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-51-1).

The Rangers have a 39-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has 68 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .305 batting average and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 14th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .785, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season. He's batting .278.

He is 43rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jackson Holliday has 73 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.313/.422.

Holliday brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .391 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Cedric Mullins has 12 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has put up an on-base percentage of .354, a slugging percentage of .435, and has 67 hits, all club-highs for the Rangers (while batting .289).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 75th in slugging.

Smith hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Wyatt Langford's 61 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 118th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is hitting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Adolis Garcia is batting .233 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Orioles vs Rangers Head to Head

6/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/20/2024: 8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/19/2024: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/29/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/28/2024: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 10/10/2023: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/8/2023: 11-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

