Yankees vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Yankees vs Reds Game Info

New York Yankees (45-33) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-38)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and YES

Yankees vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-166) | CIN: (+140)

NYY: (-166) | CIN: (+140) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | CIN: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | CIN: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 9-5, 3.10 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (9-5) to the mound, while Chase Burns will answer the bell for the Reds. Rodon and his team are 5-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodon's team is 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Burns and his team were moneyline underdogs every time he pitched a season ago.

Yankees vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (59.1%)

Yankees vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Reds, New York is the favorite at -166, and Cincinnati is +140 playing at home.

Yankees vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Reds are -118 to cover, and the Yankees are -102.

Yankees vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Reds contest on June 24 has been set at 9.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (61.8%) in those games.

This year New York has won 22 of 34 games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 77 chances this season.

The Yankees are 35-42-0 against the spread in their 77 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 51.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-21).

Cincinnati is 3-5 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

In the 75 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-39-2).

The Reds have a 40-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.468), slugging percentage (.734) and total hits (106) this season. He has a .367 batting average.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Judge has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, six walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Paul Goldschmidt has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .293/.352/.439.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 55 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .476.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 82 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .272 and slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 19th in slugging.

De La Cruz brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two triples, two home runs and five RBIs.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .380 OBP, and has a club-leading .436 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Gavin Lux is batting .263 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 32 walks.

Matt McLain has seven doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks while hitting .207.

Yankees vs Reds Head to Head

6/23/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/2/2024: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/21/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2023: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2022: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/13/2022: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

