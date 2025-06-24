Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (36-41) vs. New York Mets (46-33)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: TBS, SNY, and FDSSO

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+115) | NYM: +1.5 (-138)

ATL: -1.5 (+115) | NYM: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 2-5, 3.89 ERA vs Frankie Montás (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (2-5, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Frankie Montas. Strider's team is 2-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Strider's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season Montas and his team were 17-14-0 against the spread when he pitched. Montas and his team went 7-10 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (52.9%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

The Braves vs Mets moneyline has Atlanta as a -142 favorite, while New York is a +120 underdog at home.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +115 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -138.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

Braves versus Mets, on June 24, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 31, or 53.4%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 22 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 74 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 34-40-0 against the spread.

The Mets have a 9-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.1% of those games).

New York has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Mets have played in 76 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-45-2).

The Mets have a 39-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 72 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .253 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 66 hits. He's batting .250 while slugging .413.

He is 101st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging in MLB.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .764, fueled by an OBP of .327 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Riley has logged a hit or more in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Albies has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up a team-high .391 on-base percentage. He's batting .254 and slugging .487.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 87th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso has racked up 85 hits while slugging .549. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He is currently 29th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .273 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .254 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/28/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2024: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/26/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/25/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!