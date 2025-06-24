Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 24

The MLB slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and RSN

MASN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Jake Latz

Charlie Morton vs. Jake Latz Records: Orioles (34-44), Rangers (38-41)

Orioles (34-44), Rangers (38-41) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 53.86%

53.86% Rangers Win Probability: 46.14%

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SNET

CLEG and SNET Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Eric Lauer

Logan Allen vs. Eric Lauer Records: Guardians (39-37), Blue Jays (41-36)

Guardians (39-37), Blue Jays (41-36) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.04%

59.04% Guardians Win Probability: 40.96%

Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-CA

FDSDET and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Luis Severino

Tarik Skubal vs. Luis Severino Records: Tigers (49-30), Athletics (32-48)

Tigers (49-30), Athletics (32-48) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.56%

66.56% Athletics Win Probability: 33.44%

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: TBS, SNY and FDSSO

TBS, SNY and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás vs. Spencer Strider

Frankie Montás vs. Spencer Strider Records: Mets (46-33), Braves (36-41)

Mets (46-33), Braves (36-41) Braves Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Mets Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.90%

52.90% Braves Win Probability: 47.10%

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and YES

FDSOH and YES Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Carlos Rodon

Chase Burns vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Reds (41-38), Yankees (45-33)

Reds (41-38), Yankees (45-33) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Reds Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.08%

59.08% Reds Win Probability: 40.92%

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSUN

FDSKC and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Taj Bradley

Kris Bubic vs. Taj Bradley Records: Royals (38-40), Rays (43-35)

Royals (38-40), Rays (43-35) Royals Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 55.22%

55.22% Rays Win Probability: 44.78%

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ROOT Sports NW

MNNT and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Luis Castillo

Chris Paddack vs. Luis Castillo Records: Twins (37-41), Mariners (40-37)

Twins (37-41), Mariners (40-37) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.35%

51.35% Twins Win Probability: 48.65%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ARID

CHSN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jordan Leasure vs. Ryne Nelson

Jordan Leasure vs. Ryne Nelson Records: White Sox (25-54), Diamondbacks (40-38)

White Sox (25-54), Diamondbacks (40-38) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.90%

61.90% White Sox Win Probability: 38.10%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and SportsNet PT

FDSWI and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Andrew Heaney

Freddy Peralta vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Brewers (43-36), Pirates (32-48)

Brewers (43-36), Pirates (32-48) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 57.27%

57.27% Pirates Win Probability: 42.73%

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and MARQ

FDSMW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Jameson Taillon

Michael McGreevy vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Cardinals (43-36), Cubs (46-32)

Cardinals (43-36), Cubs (46-32) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.38%

51.38% Cubs Win Probability: 48.62%

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH

SCHN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Ranger Suarez

Framber Valdez vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Astros (45-33), Phillies (47-31)

Astros (45-33), Phillies (47-31) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.88%

56.88% Phillies Win Probability: 43.12%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs.

German Marquez vs. Records: Rockies (18-60), Dodgers (48-31)

Rockies (18-60), Dodgers (48-31) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 62.42%

62.42% Rockies Win Probability: 37.58%

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NESN

FDSW and NESN Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Garrett Crochet

Tyler Anderson vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Angels (37-40), Red Sox (40-39)

Angels (37-40), Red Sox (40-39) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Angels Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 64.89%

64.89% Angels Win Probability: 35.11%

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and MASN2

MLB Network, SDPA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert vs. Trevor Williams

Ryan Bergert vs. Trevor Williams Records: Padres (42-35), Nationals (32-46)

Padres (42-35), Nationals (32-46) Padres Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.70%

53.70% Nationals Win Probability: 46.30%

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

NBCS-BA and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Cal Quantrill

Justin Verlander vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Giants (44-34), Marlins (31-45)

Giants (44-34), Marlins (31-45) Giants Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 62.16%

62.16% Marlins Win Probability: 37.84%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.