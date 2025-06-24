Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 24
The MLB slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Jake Latz
- Records: Orioles (34-44), Rangers (38-41)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 53.86%
- Rangers Win Probability: 46.14%
Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Guardians (39-37), Blue Jays (41-36)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -110
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.04%
- Guardians Win Probability: 40.96%
Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Tigers (49-30), Athletics (32-48)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 66.56%
- Athletics Win Probability: 33.44%
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: TBS, SNY and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Mets (46-33), Braves (36-41)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -144
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.90%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.10%
New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Reds (41-38), Yankees (45-33)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -166
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.08%
- Reds Win Probability: 40.92%
Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Royals (38-40), Rays (43-35)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 55.22%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.78%
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Twins (37-41), Mariners (40-37)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.35%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.65%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jordan Leasure vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: White Sox (25-54), Diamondbacks (40-38)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -136
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.90%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.10%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Brewers (43-36), Pirates (32-48)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -196
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 57.27%
- Pirates Win Probability: 42.73%
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Cardinals (43-36), Cubs (46-32)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.38%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.62%
Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Astros (45-33), Phillies (47-31)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.88%
- Phillies Win Probability: 43.12%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs.
- Records: Rockies (18-60), Dodgers (48-31)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -230
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 62.42%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.58%
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Angels (37-40), Red Sox (40-39)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -190
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 64.89%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.11%
Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert vs. Trevor Williams
- Records: Padres (42-35), Nationals (32-46)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -168
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.70%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.30%
Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Giants (44-34), Marlins (31-45)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -190
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 62.16%
- Marlins Win Probability: 37.84%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.