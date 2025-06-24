Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (41-36) vs. Cleveland Guardians (39-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and SNET

Blue Jays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-112) | CLE: (-104)

TOR: (-112) | CLE: (-104) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 3-1, 2.29 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 5-4, 4.21 ERA

The probable starters are Eric Lauer (3-1) for the Blue Jays and Logan Allen (5-4) for the Guardians. When Lauer starts, his team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season. Lauer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Allen starts, the Guardians are 5-7-0 against the spread. The Guardians have a 4-5 record in Allen's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59%)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Blue Jays, Cleveland is the underdog at -104, and Toronto is -112 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Guardians. The Blue Jays are +150 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -182.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Guardians contest on June 24, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (58.6%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 16-12 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 76 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 45-31-0 in 76 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 47 total times this season. They've finished 21-26 in those games.

Cleveland is 19-24 (winning 44.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-40-3 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 38-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .279 with 45 walks and 44 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .442.

He is 39th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .445 this season. He's batting .279.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Bichette has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (58) this season, and 26 of those have gone for extra bases.

Springer has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk and an RBI.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 71 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .431.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 90 hits with a .383 on-base percentage and a .527 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 14th in slugging.

Ramirez heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 17 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .307. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 10th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is hitting .236 with six doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .217 with 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Head to Head

5/4/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2025: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/16/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/15/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/14/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

