UFC Freedom 250 Best Bets: 5 Top Predictions Tonight at the White House With Odds
The UFC makes history tonight on the South Lawn of the White House — a 7-fight all-main-card event headlined by the undisputed lightweight title unification between Ilia Topuria (17-0) and Justin Gaethje, plus Pereira chasing three-division history at heavyweight. Here are the five best bets on the card, ranked by value and expert consensus.
⭐ Bet #1: Topuria to Win (-500)
Topuria is the unanimous pick across all expert sources. FanDuel Research states: "Topuria's elite boxing fundamentals and precision power are tailor-made to punish Gaethje's forward-walking, chin-first approach." Covers notes he is trailing only Islam Makhachev as the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the UFC. At 17-0 with three straight knockout wins over former and current champions, he enters this matchup as one of the most dominant champions the lightweight division has seen.
Gaethje deserves respect — he beat Paddy Pimblett over 25 rounds to claim the interim belt and has genuine knockout power. But Topuria has shown he can absorb elite-level strikes without flinching, something Max Holloway couldn't manage against him. The -500 juice is steep, but this is one of the safest bets on the card. Best angle: parlay Topuria ML with another short favorite to improve the return.
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🎯 Bet #2: Pereira to Win (-108)
This is the coin-flip fight of the night — Gane opened as a slight -112 favorite, Pereira at -108. FanDuel Research backs Pereira: "Gane's technical kickboxing and movement will make it competitive, but Pereira's finishing ability and fighting IQ give him the edge. History suggests Pereira finds a way." CBS Sports' Campbell and SportsLine's Vithlani both pick Pereira.
Pereira (13-3) is chasing history — no fighter has ever won titles in three UFC weight classes. He moved up from light heavyweight after losing the title to Magomed Ankalaev, then TKO'd Ankalaev in a revenge fight at UFC 320. Gane is technically excellent and the legitimate toughest test at heavyweight, but Pereira has demonstrated a finishing instinct that elevates him in close fights. At -108 you're essentially getting even money on a proven two-division champion who's one win from immortality.
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💡 Bet #3: O'Malley by KO/TKO (+200)
O'Malley is a -440 moneyline favorite — far too expensive to back outright. The value is in the method. SportsLine's Vithlani names O'Malley by KO/TKO at +200 as his top pick for the entire card. FanDuel Research predicts: "O'Malley has too much in every area — speed, power, and creativity on the feet. Zahabi is tough and experienced, but this is a significant step up in competition. O'Malley should get the finish."
O'Malley (19-3) returned from back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili with a win over Song Yadong, and this fight is a significant step-down in competition. Zahabi is durable and experienced but has never faced anyone with O'Malley's combination of accuracy, range control and one-shot power. At +200 for a finish that FanDuel Research, CBS Sports and SportsLine all project as the likely outcome, this is the best value prop on the card.
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💎 Bet #4: Hokit in Round 1 (+110)
Hokit is a -440 favorite — worth backing to win outright, but the Round 1 prop at +110 gives you better value for the same outcome. SBR specifically calls it out: "Make Hokit by KO (-105) the full emphasis, fantastic value against a faded veteran. Hokit in Round 1 (+110) is a fine play, too."
CBS Sports' Mahjouri is explicit: "Lewis' loss to Waldo Cortes Acosta was tremendously concerning. He seemed slower and more uncomfortable taking damage. Those are huge red flags against Hokit, a brawler who will throw hard leather constantly." Lewis (41) is 1-5 in his last six bouts. Hokit is an undefeated 9-0 heavyweight with a college football background who has been climbing the rankings through sheer physicality. He will come out throwing — and Lewis doesn't have the legs to weather early pressure anymore. At +110, Hokit winning in Round 1 is nearly even money and the value pick of the card.
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⚡ Bet #5: Lopes to Win (-155) — or Garcia Upset +124
This is the most genuine toss-up non-title fight on the card. Garcia has won 7 straight and his continued rise makes +124 genuinely appealing. SportsLine's Marley specifically picks the upset. If you want the safer play, Lopes at -155 is the consensus pick — still reasonable juice for a fight where most analysts expect him to win. Either way, this is the best competitive fight on the card outside the two title bouts.
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✅ 5 Best Bets — Quick Card
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.