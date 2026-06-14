UFC Freedom 250 Best Bets: 5 Top Predictions Tonight at the White House With Odds

Topuria vs Gaethje · Pereira vs Gane · O'Malley · Hokit · Lopes — every top pick with FanDuel odds, expert analysis and the best value on the card.

The UFC makes history tonight on the South Lawn of the White House — a 7-fight all-main-card event headlined by the undisputed lightweight title unification between Ilia Topuria (17-0) and Justin Gaethje, plus Pereira chasing three-division history at heavyweight. Here are the five best bets on the card, ranked by value and expert consensus.

⭐ Bet #1: Topuria to Win (-500)

🏆 Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje Undisputed Lightweight Title · 5 Rounds · Main Event Topuria Win -500 17-0 — three straight KOs of champions FanDuel Research: "overwhelmingly favors champion" CBS, Covers, SBR all pick Topuria Stopped Oliveira, Holloway, Poirier in succession Topuria is the unanimous pick across all expert sources. FanDuel Research states: "Topuria's elite boxing fundamentals and precision power are tailor-made to punish Gaethje's forward-walking, chin-first approach." Covers notes he is trailing only Islam Makhachev as the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the UFC. At 17-0 with three straight knockout wins over former and current champions, he enters this matchup as one of the most dominant champions the lightweight division has seen. Gaethje deserves respect — he beat Paddy Pimblett over 25 rounds to claim the interim belt and has genuine knockout power. But Topuria has shown he can absorb elite-level strikes without flinching, something Max Holloway couldn't manage against him. The -500 juice is steep, but this is one of the safest bets on the card. Best angle: parlay Topuria ML with another short favorite to improve the return.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Topuria to Win (-500) — UFC Freedom 250

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Bet #2: Pereira to Win (-108)

🏆 Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane Interim Heavyweight Title · 5 Rounds · Co-Main Event Pereira Win -108 Chasing 3-division history — unprecedented motivation FanDuel Research: "History suggests Pereira finds a way" CBS Campbell + SportsLine Vithlani back Pereira Near-even money for elite finisher — pure value This is the coin-flip fight of the night — Gane opened as a slight -112 favorite, Pereira at -108. FanDuel Research backs Pereira: "Gane's technical kickboxing and movement will make it competitive, but Pereira's finishing ability and fighting IQ give him the edge. History suggests Pereira finds a way." CBS Sports' Campbell and SportsLine's Vithlani both pick Pereira. Pereira (13-3) is chasing history — no fighter has ever won titles in three UFC weight classes. He moved up from light heavyweight after losing the title to Magomed Ankalaev, then TKO'd Ankalaev in a revenge fight at UFC 320. Gane is technically excellent and the legitimate toughest test at heavyweight, but Pereira has demonstrated a finishing instinct that elevates him in close fights. At -108 you're essentially getting even money on a proven two-division champion who's one win from immortality.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Pereira to Win (-108) — UFC Freedom 250

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💡 Bet #3: O'Malley by KO/TKO (+200)

Sean O'Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight · 3 Rounds KO/TKO Prop +200 SportsLine Vithlani top pick — +200 confirmed FanDuel Research: "should get the finish" O'Malley ML -440 but KO prop pays double Zahabi is "a significant step up in competition" O'Malley is a -440 moneyline favorite — far too expensive to back outright. The value is in the method. SportsLine's Vithlani names O'Malley by KO/TKO at +200 as his top pick for the entire card. FanDuel Research predicts: "O'Malley has too much in every area — speed, power, and creativity on the feet. Zahabi is tough and experienced, but this is a significant step up in competition. O'Malley should get the finish." O'Malley (19-3) returned from back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili with a win over Song Yadong, and this fight is a significant step-down in competition. Zahabi is durable and experienced but has never faced anyone with O'Malley's combination of accuracy, range control and one-shot power. At +200 for a finish that FanDuel Research, CBS Sports and SportsLine all project as the likely outcome, this is the best value prop on the card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet O'Malley by KO/TKO (+200) — UFC Freedom 250

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Bet #4: Hokit in Round 1 (+110)

Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis Heavyweight · 3 Rounds · Hokit -440 ML Hokit R1 Prop +110 SBR: "Hokit R1 +110 is a fine play" CBS: "Lewis slower, more uncomfortable with damage" Lewis 1-5 in last 6 — looked apathetic recently Hokit 9-0 — college FB walk-on to contender Hokit is a -440 favorite — worth backing to win outright, but the Round 1 prop at +110 gives you better value for the same outcome. SBR specifically calls it out: "Make Hokit by KO (-105) the full emphasis, fantastic value against a faded veteran. Hokit in Round 1 (+110) is a fine play, too." CBS Sports' Mahjouri is explicit: "Lewis' loss to Waldo Cortes Acosta was tremendously concerning. He seemed slower and more uncomfortable taking damage. Those are huge red flags against Hokit, a brawler who will throw hard leather constantly." Lewis (41) is 1-5 in his last six bouts. Hokit is an undefeated 9-0 heavyweight with a college football background who has been climbing the rankings through sheer physicality. He will come out throwing — and Lewis doesn't have the legs to weather early pressure anymore. At +110, Hokit winning in Round 1 is nearly even money and the value pick of the card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Hokit Wins Round 1 (+110) — UFC Freedom 250

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

⚡ Bet #5: Lopes to Win (-155) — or Garcia Upset +124

Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia Featherweight · 3 Rounds · Most competitive non-title fight Lopes -155 Garcia + +124 Most even non-title fight on the card SportsLine Marley: Garcia upset pick +420 sub Garcia on 7-fight win streak — legit contender Lopes: 2 failed title shots vs Volkanovski ✅ Lopes -155 (Safer) All primary sources back Lopes as the expected winner. FanDuel Research: "Lopes should still be expected to win at this stage." SI.com: "A win over Lopes would be a significant step up" — implying the upset path is narrow. 💎 Garcia +124 (Value) SportsLine Marley takes Garcia to win via submission at +420. At +124 moneyline, Garcia on a 7-win streak against a Lopes who has twice failed to win the title is the card's best underdog value. This is the most genuine toss-up non-title fight on the card. Garcia has won 7 straight and his continued rise makes +124 genuinely appealing. SportsLine's Marley specifically picks the upset. If you want the safer play, Lopes at -155 is the consensus pick — still reasonable juice for a fight where most analysts expect him to win. Either way, this is the best competitive fight on the card outside the two title bouts.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Lopes (-155) or Garcia (+124) — UFC Freedom 250

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

✅ 5 Best Bets — Quick Card

⭐ Topuria ML — FAVOURITE PLAY -500 17-0. Three straight KOs of champions. Unanimous expert pick. Parlay with another short favorite for value. Boxing IQ vs Gaethje's chin-first style = Topuria's dream matchup. 🎯 Pereira ML — NEAR EVEN MONEY -108 Chasing 3-division title history. FanDuel Research: "History suggests Pereira finds a way." Near even money for an elite finisher. CBS Campbell + SportsLine Vithlani both pick him. 💡 O'Malley KO/TKO — BEST VALUE PROP +200 SportsLine Vithlani's top card pick. FanDuel Research: "should get the finish." O'Malley ML is -440 — the KO prop at +200 is where the money is. Zahabi can't handle his power. 💎 Hokit Wins R1 — NEAR EVEN VALUE +110 SBR specifically flags this prop. Lewis 1-5 last 6, CBS flags his deterioration. Hokit 9-0, college football aggression. Round 1 KO at +110 beats backing Hokit ML at -440. ⚡ Garcia Upset OR Lopes ML +124 -155 Most competitive non-title fight. Garcia +124 on 7-fight streak is the card's best underdog value. SportsLine Marley takes the upset. Lopes -155 for the safer consensus pick.

⛔ Fights to Avoid Ruffy -700 vs Chandler: Too much juice. Chandler is 1-5 since beating Tony Ferguson. Ruffy is the pick but -700 means you risk $700 to win $100. Skip unless in a parlay. | Nickal -330 vs Daukaus: Nickal is the clear favourite but SportsLine Nagel takes the Daukaus upset (+250) — if you want action here, the upset is a better price than laying -330.

FanDuel Sportsbook — UFC Freedom 250 Bet All 5 UFC Freedom 250 Best Bets Topuria · Pereira · O'Malley KO · Hokit R1 · Lopes/Garcia

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

FAQ: UFC Freedom 250 Betting

Who is favored in the UFC Freedom 250 main event? Ilia Topuria is the -500 favorite over Justin Gaethje (+380) on FanDuel Sportsbook. Topuria (17-0) is the undisputed lightweight champion defending his title for the first time since knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Gaethje (27-5) holds the interim lightweight title after a unanimous decision win over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 and enters as a significant underdog.

What is the best value bet on the UFC Freedom 250 card? O'Malley by KO/TKO at +200 is the top value prop — SportsLine's Vithlani names it his top card pick. FanDuel Research predicts O'Malley "should get the finish" against Zahabi. At +200 you double your money on a fight where the consensus is O'Malley wins comfortably by stoppage. Hokit to win in Round 1 (+110) is the second-best value prop — near even money against a fading Derrick Lewis who is 1-5 in his last six fights.

What makes Pereira vs Gane such a close fight? Pereira (13-3) and Gane (13-2) opened as a near-perfect coin flip — Gane at -112 and Pereira at -108. Gane's technical kickboxing and elite movement are a genuine stylistic challenge for any heavyweight. Pereira moved up from light heavyweight after losing and regaining the title at 205 and is making his heavyweight debut. FanDuel Research backs Pereira's finishing instinct to be the difference: "History suggests Pereira finds a way."

Where is UFC Freedom 250 and when does it start? UFC Freedom 250 takes place tonight at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. The 7-fight main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET and is broadcast live on Paramount+ and CBS. There are no preliminary bouts — every fight is on the main card. The event falls on President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.