UConn vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The UConn Huskies will take on the UAB Blazers in college football action on Saturday.

the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs UAB Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UConn: (-450) | UAB: (+350)

UConn: (-450) | UAB: (+350) Spread: UConn: -11.5 (-115) | UAB: +11.5 (-105)

UConn: -11.5 (-115) | UAB: +11.5 (-105) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

UConn vs UAB Betting Trends

Against the spread, UConn is 4-4-0 this season.

UConn owns one win ATS (1-1) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, six of UConn's eight games have hit the over.

Against the spread, UAB is 3-4-0 this year.

UAB has an ATS record of 3-0 as 11.5-point underdogs or more.

Of seven UAB games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

UConn vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (84.1%)

UConn vs UAB Point Spread

UAB is an underdog by 11.5 points versus UConn. UAB is -105 to cover the spread, and UConn is -115.

UConn vs UAB Over/Under

The over/under for the UConn versus UAB game on Nov. 1 has been set at 64.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

UConn vs UAB Moneyline

UConn is a -450 favorite on the moneyline, while UAB is a +350 underdog.

UConn vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UConn 36.8 16 24.5 75 53.1 8 UAB 29.7 76 38.9 126 60.5 7

UConn vs. UAB Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Check out even more in-depth UConn vs. UAB analysis on FanDuel Research.