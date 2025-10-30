FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 10/30/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($8,400) -- The Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks matchup sets up well for DFS as it carries a 231.5-point total and 2.5-point spread. I'll mostly be looking to save salary at guard, but among the high-salary guards, Stephen Curry is my favorite play. We know what kind of upside he has if he goes nuts from three.

Tre Mann ($4,100) -- The main reason I'm looking to save salary at this position is because of how much I like the high-salary plays elsewhere. Tre Mann helps us fit in studs, and he gets us low-salary exposure to a Charlotte Hornets-Orlando Magic matchup that has a huge total (239.5) and tight spread (3.0).

Others to Consider

Ajay Mitchell ($4,900) -- Ajay Mitchell has been a breakout star early on, averaging 30.1 FanDuel points per game. He could get a little extra run today with Chet Holmgren joining Jalen Williams on the shelf. Plus, a 15.5-point spread against the Washington Wizards may benefit him if he sees blowout minutes.

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo can break the slate in a DFS-friendly matchup against the Dubs. Giannis has scored at least 59.3 FanDuel points in all four of his games, and after a quiet first half last time out, he still finished with 62.1 FanDuel points thanks to an insane second half. He's got at least seven assists in three straight, raising his floor even higher.

Franz Wagner ($7,400) -- Playing in the DFS game of the night, Franz Wagner can cook a Charlotte team that is fourth in pace and 21st in defensive rating. Franz has produced at least 35.8 FanDuel points in four of five games.

Others to Consider

Lu Dort ($4,200) -- With OKC sans both Jalen Williams and Holmgren, Luguentz Dort may be tasked with more offensive duties, and the Wiz are a red-carpet matchup.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($12,600) -- If he's on the slate, Victor Wembanyama is an elite option, and that's no different today versus the Miami Heat. The salary is a problem as it's tough to jam in both him and Giannis -- doing so leaves you an average of $5,029 in salary per player for the rest of your lineup. If I had to choose just one of the two, Wemby gets the nod due to his blocks upside.

Myles Turner ($5,600) -- While Myles Turner is off to a brutal start with the Bucks, he's bound to pick it up, and this is an enticing salary for a big who we know can rack up blocks. The game environment against Golden State should help, too, and Turner may go overlooked.

Others to Consider

Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,100) -- A lot of the secondary pieces on OKC are projecting well today. Isaiah Hartenstein fits that mold, and Washington is surrendering the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to centers (61.3).

