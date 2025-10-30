3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 10/30/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Magic at Hornets

The Orlando Magic had high expectations in the East coming into the season but have dropped four straight games while showing poor, uncharacteristic marks on defense. I think some things could click for Orlando in tonight's contest against the Charlotte Hornets, which should lend itself to the under.

In 2024-25, the Magic were famous for low-scoring games by way of a 2nd-ranked defense, 27th-ranked offense, and a dead-last standing in pace. They added Desmond Bane this offseason in an effort to even out those ranks, but they're currently just 27th on offense, 23rd on defense, and 9th in pace. However, the early-season samples might be misleading.

Across Orlando's first three games, they fared sixth in defensive rating, and their games were averaging a tame 224.0 points. They've since coughed up an unlucky 41.5% three-point percentage to their last two opponents, resulting in potentially higher-than-should-be final scores.

The Hornets are a tough group to trust when it comes to overs considering they are a firm offense-first group that plays at a quick pace. That said, they tout a 41.0% 3P% (second-best in the NBA) after shooting threes at a 33.9% clip last season. The hot shooting is primed to come to an end at some point, and I wouldn't count out that it comes against a historically good Magic defense. Even if Charlotte maintains a high shooting clip in this one, this over/under is set at a pretty forgiving number.

Wizards at Thunder

The Washington Wizards rank 5th in pace and 24th on defense through four games. That's data we can trust, as the Wiz were 4th and 28th in those metrics a season ago. The Oklahoma City Thunder's offense should lay down the hammer tonight.

Oklahoma City had a tough go of it schedule-wise to start the season. They began the season with two straight double-overtime battles before playing a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday. But at home and with a day of rest under their belt, the offense could name its number versus a Washington group that's coughed up 133-plus points in three of their four games. Plus, they're due from behind the arc after shooting threes at a rough 28.8% clip through the first five games.

The market is forecasting a blowout with the Thunder favored by 15.5 points. I like how that could lend itself to the over, as Washington has young guys that come off the bench that should look to fill the stat sheet in garbage time. Our Austan Kas recommends the over on Tre Johnson's points prop in his best NBA props for today.

Warriors at Bucks

The Golden State Warriors look like they'll make a run for it all this season. Not only do they have wins over the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Memphis Grizzlies, but they beat those teams by a minimum of six points and an average of 12 points.

Golden State's sole loss was one we can forgive -- a road contest that began less than 24 hours after their overtime battle with the Nuggets.

I'm on the Warriors to cover a 2.5-point spread against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

The Bucks beat two meh teams to start the season before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers and beating the New York Knicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at his usual MVP-level, but it's still hard to tell what Milwaukee has in the ancillary players, namely A.J. Green and Ryan Rollins. Both Green and Rollins have been performing well, but this is more or less the first taste at a starting role for the undrafted player and the second-round pick. Is their success sustainable?

As for the Warriors, we're currently seeing what happens when Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are both well-rested and fully healthy. Plus, last season has seemingly prepared Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga for the big leagues. I think Golden State will keep it rolling tonight.

