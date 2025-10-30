3 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 9

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 9

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford ($7,700), Puca Nacua ($9,500), and Davante Adams ($8,500)

The Los Angeles Rams are in a smash spot at home against the New Orleans Saints, and I like the idea of stacking their passing game.

While the Rams being a 14.5-point favorite sets up well for Kyren Williams ($8,000), the Saints' defense is a pass-funnel unit, ranking ninth against the run and 23rd versus the pass, per our schedule-adjusted numbers. I'm hoping the Rams' TDs come through the air.

LA is an easy passing game to stack because Stafford peppers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams with targets -- with both ranking in the top 13 in target share among all WRs. Adams also owns a gaudy 38.6% red-zone share.

Stafford offers very little as a runner, but that hasn't stopped him from generating at least 27.38 FanDuel points in three of his past four games.

The only issue is salary as it takes some sacrifices elsewhere to jam in both Adams and Nacua. You could stack Stafford with just one of his star wideouts, but I will be doing my best to get both receivers into my Rams lineups.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Patrick Mahomes ($8,500), Rashee Rice ($8,200) and James Cook ($8,400)

The DFS game of the week -- as well as the real-world game of the week -- pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills in a bout with a 1.5-point spread and 52.5-point over/under. Yes, please.

You can stack this game in a few different ways. This is my favorite way to do it.

Rashee Rice has wasted zero time becoming the clear top option in the KC passing game. He's gobbled up 19 targets through two outings -- accounting for a 28.8% target share and an eye-popping 40.4% target rate. You can make a WR1 case for him this week given the excellent game environment.

Patrick Mahomes is playing at an MVP level, and the Chiefs have the league's highest pass rate over expected (+8.1%). Add in Mahomes rushing for a career-best 35.0 yards per game, and KC's signal-caller checks all the boxes we could hope for.

James Cook was a clear point of emphasis for the Bills coming out of their bye, and he rolled the Carolina Panthers last week en route to a staggering 36.6 FanDuel points after back-to-back games in single digits. The Chiefs have a run-funnel defense, one that is third against the pass but 17th against the rush.

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals

D'Andre Swift ($6,900), Joe Flacco ($7,200) and Ja'Marr Chase ($9,700)

Joe Flacco has resurrected the Cincinnati Bengals' offense, and after Cincy played in a 39-38 shootout in Week 8, they're once again in a shootout spot against the Chicago Bears in a matchup with a 50.5-point total and 3.0-point spread.

Flacco has produced 24.32 and 28.98 FanDuel points over his past two games, and while he obviously doesn't run much, the ceiling is good enough thanks to the Bengals' defense being so bad. If Flacco isn't able to play through his shoulder issue, I'd either pivot off this game or turn to stacking Caleb Williams ($7,300) and the Bears' passing attack.

Chase's target counts under Flacco have been comically high -- 12, 23 and 19. Chase has 42 targets over the last two weeks. Chase brings slate-winning upside to the table against a Chicago defense that is 19th versus the pass. The salary is sky high, but he warrants it.

D'Andre Swift hasn't topped a 56% snap rate in a game since Week 4. But he's making it work with the touches he gets, racking up 14.1, 23.3 and 27.4 FanDuel points the past three weeks despite the meh snap rates. Cincy is 28th in run defense and 31st in overall defense, giving Swift good TD equity in a game where Chicago is -130 to score more than 26.5 points.

