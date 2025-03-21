UConn vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 8 seed UConn Huskies (23-10) and the No. 9 seed Oklahoma Sooners (20-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:25 p.m. ET. The contest airs on TNT.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 9:25 p.m. ET

9:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

UConn vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (66.7%)

Before you decide to wager on UConn-Oklahoma matchup (in which UConn is a 5.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 147.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

UConn vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn is 16-17-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma is 18-15-0 ATS this year.

UConn covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (40%).

Against the spread, the Huskies have performed worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Sooners' winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (8-9-0). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).

UConn vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in 14, or 66.7%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Huskies have a win-loss record of 11-5 when favored by -215 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Oklahoma has put together an 8-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, the Sooners have a 2-9 record (winning just 18.2% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 68.3% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn has a +309 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.4 points per game. It is putting up 77.4 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and is giving up 68 per contest to rank 59th in college basketball.

Solomon Ball's team-leading 14.6 points per game ranks 301st in the country.

Oklahoma's +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of putting up 78.8 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (263rd in college basketball).

Jeremiah Fears leads Oklahoma, putting up 17 points per game (112th in college basketball).

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Huskies average rank 135th in the nation, and are 7.4 more than the 25.4 their opponents collect per outing.

Tarris Reed, Jr. averages 7.3 rebounds per game (ranking 129th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

The 29.2 rebounds per game the Sooners accumulate rank 324th in college basketball, 1.6 fewer than the 30.8 their opponents grab.

Jalon Moore leads the Sooners with 5.8 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball).

UConn ranks 12th in college basketball with 105.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 161st in college basketball defensively with 92.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sooners average 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (47th in college basketball), and concede 96.6 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball).

