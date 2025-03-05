UConn vs Marquette Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Big East action features the UConn Huskies (20-9, 12-6 Big East) at home against the No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (54.4%)

UConn is a 3.5-point favorite over Marquette on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 144.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

UConn vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Marquette has put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

UConn covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 40.9% of the time. That's more often than Marquette covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Huskies have performed worse when playing at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Golden Eagles have performed better against the spread at home (8-8-0) than away (5-7-0) this year.

UConn has six wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Marquette is 7-11-0 against the spread in Big East action this year.

UConn vs. Marquette: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has won in 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Huskies have come away with a win 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 or better on the moneyline.

Marquette has won one of the four games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

The Golden Eagles have played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 62.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn outscores opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 78.1 per game to rank 76th in college basketball while allowing 69.0 per outing to rank 87th in college basketball) and has a +264 scoring differential overall.

Liam McNeeley leads UConn, recording 15.3 points per game (240th in the nation).

Marquette puts up 77.1 points per game (97th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (45th in college basketball). It has a +297 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Kam Jones is 57th in the country with a team-high 18.4 points per game.

The Huskies pull down 32.6 rebounds per game (144th in college basketball) while conceding 25.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr. leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball action).

The 31.0 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles accumulate rank 238th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 31.6.

David Joplin paces the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (505th in college basketball).

UConn's 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in college basketball, and the 93.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 175th in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles' 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 75th in college basketball, and the 87.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 34th in college basketball.

