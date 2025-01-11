UConn vs Georgetown Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Georgetown Hoyas (12-3, 3-1 Big East) will try to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they take on the UConn Huskies (12-4, 4-1 Big East) on January 11, 2025 at Capital One Arena.

UConn vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

UConn vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown win (50.3%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's UConn-Georgetown spread (UConn -4.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

UConn vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Georgetown is 9-6-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, UConn (5-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.7%) than Georgetown (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

In home games, the Huskies have a better record against the spread (5-3-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-2-0).

The Hoyas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .500 (2-2-0).

UConn has posted one win against the spread in conference games this season.

Georgetown's Big East record against the spread is 3-1-0.

UConn vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has come away with five wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Huskies have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 or better on the moneyline.

Georgetown has won 25% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-3).

The Hoyas have played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 66.2% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn outscores opponents by 14.2 points per game (scoring 82.8 per game to rank 37th in college basketball while giving up 68.6 per contest to rank 103rd in college basketball) and has a +228 scoring differential overall.

Alex Karaban leads UConn, scoring 15.9 points per game (180th in the nation).

Georgetown puts up 75 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (24th in college basketball). It has a +169 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Georgetown's leading scorer, Thomas Sorber, is 245th in college basketball, scoring 15.1 points per game.

The 32.4 rebounds per game the Huskies average rank 216th in college basketball, and are 7.3 more than the 25.1 their opponents grab per contest.

Tarris Reed, Jr. is 104th in college basketball play with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Huskies.

The Hoyas grab 34.7 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 29.7 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Sorber averages 8.4 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball) to lead the Hoyas.

UConn's 111.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in college basketball, and the 92.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 210th in college basketball.

The Hoyas average 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (186th in college basketball), and give up 81.3 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

