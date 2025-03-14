UConn vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 3 seed UConn Huskies (23-9, 14-6 Big East) and the No. 2 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-9, 15-5 Big East) square off in the Big East tournament Friday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (57.4%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Friday's UConn-Creighton spread (UConn -3.5) or total (139.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn is 16-16-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has put together a 20-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

UConn covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 48% of the time. That's less often than Creighton covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (83.3%).

The Huskies have done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-5-0) than they have at home (8-8-0).

The Bluejays have performed better against the spread away (9-2-0) than at home (11-6-0) this year.

UConn's record against the spread in conference action is 9-12-0.

Creighton has beaten the spread 16 times in 21 Big East games.

UConn vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in 14, or 70%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Huskies have a win-loss record of 12-6 when favored by -176 or better by bookmakers this year.

Creighton has put together a 3-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, the Bluejays have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 63.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn is outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game with a +318 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.9 points per game (81st in college basketball) and gives up 67.9 per outing (60th in college basketball).

UConn's leading scorer, Solomon Ball, ranks 293rd in the nation scoring 14.7 points per game.

Creighton puts up 75.7 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (95th in college basketball). It has a +201 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's 19.8 points per game paces Creighton and ranks 24th in the nation.

The Huskies win the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. They record 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 125th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 25.3 per outing.

Tarris Reed, Jr. averages 7.3 rebounds per game (ranking 129th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

The Bluejays are 35th in college basketball at 35.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 31.0 their opponents average.

Kalkbrenner paces the Bluejays with 9.0 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball).

UConn scores 105.7 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while giving up 92.2 points per 100 possessions (147th in college basketball).

The Bluejays rank 98th in college basketball averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 109th, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!