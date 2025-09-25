UConn vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Buffalo Bulls.

UConn vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UConn: (-172) | Buffalo: (+142)

UConn: (-172) | Buffalo: (+142) Spread: UConn: -3.5 (-112) | Buffalo: +3.5 (-108)

UConn: -3.5 (-112) | Buffalo: +3.5 (-108) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Buffalo Betting Trends

UConn has two wins against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, UConn has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

There have been three UConn games (of four) that hit the over this season.

Buffalo has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Buffalo has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two Buffalo games (of four) have hit the over this season.

UConn vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (61.4%)

UConn vs Buffalo Point Spread

Buffalo is a 3.5-point underdog against UConn. Buffalo is -108 to cover the spread, and UConn is -112.

UConn vs Buffalo Over/Under

The over/under for UConn-Buffalo on Sept. 27 is 48.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

UConn vs Buffalo Moneyline

UConn is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +142 underdog.

UConn vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UConn 37.8 20 27.3 105 54.0 4 Buffalo 25.8 80 19.5 56 46.0 4

UConn vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Stadium: UB Stadium

