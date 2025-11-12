UConn vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Air Force Falcons.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs Air Force Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UConn: (-295) | Air Force: (+235)

UConn: (-295) | Air Force: (+235) Spread: UConn: -7.5 (-102) | Air Force: +7.5 (-120)

UConn: -7.5 (-102) | Air Force: +7.5 (-120) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Air Force Betting Trends

UConn's record against the spread is 6-4-0.

UConn has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 7.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This season, seven of UConn's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Air Force is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Air Force has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of nine Air Force games so far this year, six have hit the over.

UConn vs Air Force Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (60.4%)

UConn vs Air Force Point Spread

UConn is favored by 7.5 points (-102 to cover) in this matchup. Air Force, the underdog, is -120.

UConn vs Air Force Over/Under

A combined point total of 63.5 has been set for UConn-Air Force on Nov. 15, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

UConn vs Air Force Moneyline

Air Force is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while UConn is a -295 favorite.

UConn vs. Air Force Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UConn 36.9 9 24.9 83 55.1 10 Air Force 33.0 38 33.0 117 55.4 9

UConn vs. Air Force Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

