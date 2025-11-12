FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

UConn vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

UConn vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Air Force Falcons.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs Air Force Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: UConn: (-295) | Air Force: (+235)
  • Spread: UConn: -7.5 (-102) | Air Force: +7.5 (-120)
  • Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Air Force Betting Trends

  • UConn's record against the spread is 6-4-0.
  • UConn has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 7.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
  • This season, seven of UConn's 10 games have gone over the point total.
  • Air Force is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Air Force has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Of nine Air Force games so far this year, six have hit the over.

UConn vs Air Force Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (60.4%)

UConn vs Air Force Point Spread

UConn is favored by 7.5 points (-102 to cover) in this matchup. Air Force, the underdog, is -120.

UConn vs Air Force Over/Under

A combined point total of 63.5 has been set for UConn-Air Force on Nov. 15, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

UConn vs Air Force Moneyline

Air Force is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while UConn is a -295 favorite.

UConn vs. Air Force Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
UConn36.9924.98355.110
Air Force33.03833.011755.49

UConn vs. Air Force Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
  • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UConn vs. Air Force analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup