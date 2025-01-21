UCLA vs Wisconsin Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) hope to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the UCLA Bruins (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) on January 21, 2025 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs on Peacock.

UCLA vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UCLA win (57.4%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Tuesday's UCLA-Wisconsin spread (UCLA -3.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

UCLA vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has covered 10 times in 18 matchups with a spread this season.

Wisconsin has covered 10 times in 18 matchups with a spread this season.

Wisconsin covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than UCLA covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (63.6%).

At home, the Bruins own a better record against the spread (7-3-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (1-3-0).

This year, the Badgers are 4-7-0 at home against the spread (.364 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-1-0 ATS (.750).

UCLA has posted two wins against the spread in conference action this year.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, Wisconsin is 5-2-0 this season.

UCLA vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has won in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bruins have come away with a win eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

Wisconsin has put together a 3-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

The Badgers are 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCLA has a 60.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UCLA vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA averages 75.7 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (19th in college basketball). It has a +215 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12 points per game.

Tyler Bilodeau ranks 299th in the nation with a team-leading 14.6 points per game.

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game, with a +218 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.4 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allows 70.3 per contest (149th in college basketball).

John Tonje leads Wisconsin, averaging 17.2 points per game (103rd in college basketball).

The Bruins win the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. They record 30.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 303rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.4 per contest.

Kobe Johnson paces the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (365th in college basketball action).

The Badgers average 32.4 rebounds per game (187th in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Nolan Winter paces the Badgers with 6.1 rebounds per game (309th in college basketball).

UCLA averages 99.5 points per 100 possessions (101st in college basketball), while giving up 83.8 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball).

The Badgers rank 19th in college basketball averaging 106.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 149th, allowing 90.5 points per 100 possessions.

