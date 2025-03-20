UCLA vs Utah State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins (22-10) and the No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-7) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:25 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on TNT.

UCLA vs. Utah State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 9:25 p.m. ET

9:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

UCLA vs. Utah State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (58.4%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for UCLA (-5.5) versus Utah State on Thursday. The total is set at 143.5 points for this game.

UCLA vs. Utah State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Utah State has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Utah State covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than UCLA covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (73.3%).

The Bruins have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 12 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 10 opportunities in away games.

This season, the Aggies are 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

UCLA vs. Utah State: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (78.3%) in those contests.

The Bruins have a mark of 13-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -215 or better on the moneyline.

Utah State has won four of the eight games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCLA has a 68.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UCLA vs. Utah State Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA's +289 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.8 points per game (144th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA, putting up 13.6 points per game (438th in college basketball).

Utah State has a +360 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. It is putting up 80.9 points per game, 30th in college basketball, and is allowing 70.0 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball.

Ian Martinez's 16.8 points per game leads Utah State and ranks 128th in the nation.

The 30.0 rebounds per game the Bruins average rank 295th in the nation, and are 1.7 more than the 28.3 their opponents pull down per contest.

Kobe Johnson is 341st in college basketball action with 5.9 rebounds per game to lead the Bruins.

The Aggies are 215th in the nation at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 28.2 their opponents average.

Mason Falslev's 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 277th in the country.

UCLA ranks 75th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 55th in college basketball defensively with 88.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Aggies rank 10th in college basketball averaging 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 140th, allowing 92.0 points per 100 possessions.

