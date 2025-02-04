UCLA vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) on February 4, 2025 at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UCLA win (56.4%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's UCLA-Michigan State spread (UCLA -2.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

UCLA vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan State has compiled a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.

UCLA covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's less often than Michigan State covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

The Bruins have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in six opportunities in away games.

The Spartans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .750 (3-1-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, UCLA is 4-7-0 this season.

Michigan State is 7-3-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this season.

UCLA vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has been victorious in 12, or 75%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bruins have a mark of 11-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -132 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan State has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Spartans have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCLA has a 56.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UCLA vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA has a +254 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.5 points per game. It is putting up 76 points per game to rank 135th in college basketball and is giving up 64.5 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA, putting up 14 points per game (366th in the country).

Michigan State has a +275 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. It is putting up 80.4 points per game, 47th in college basketball, and is giving up 67.3 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball.

Jaden's 13.4 points per game leads Michigan State and ranks 439th in college basketball.

The Bruins win the rebound battle by two boards on average. They collect 29.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 306th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.8 per outing.

Kobe Johnson tops the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (421st in college basketball play).

The 37.1 rebounds per game the Spartans accumulate rank 12th in college basketball, 9.2 more than the 27.9 their opponents grab.

Jaxon Kohler leads the Spartans with 7.6 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball).

UCLA ranks 63rd in college basketball by averaging 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 40th in college basketball, allowing 85.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Spartans average 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (57th in college basketball), and allow 85.1 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

