UCLA vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The UCLA Bruins (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) on January 7, 2025.

UCLA vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (71.5%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's UCLA-Michigan spread (UCLA -3.5) or total (141.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

UCLA vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Michigan has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bruins sported a worse record against the spread at home (5-10-0) than they did in away games (7-4-0) last season.

The Wolverines were better against the spread at home (5-10-0) than away (2-9-0) last year.

UCLA vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has been victorious in seven of the nine contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bruins have a mark of 7-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -170 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Wolverines have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +140 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UCLA has a 63% chance of pulling out a win.

UCLA vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA averages 76.0 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per contest (sixth in college basketball). It has a +235 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16.8 points per game.

Tyler Bilodeau ranks 310th in the country with a team-high 14.5 points per game.

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game, with a +237 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.1 points per game (26th in college basketball) and gives up 67.1 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin is 390th in the country with a team-leading 13.7 points per game.

The Bruins prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. They are grabbing 31.6 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5 per outing.

Kobe Johnson leads the Bruins with 5.9 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball play).

The 35.6 rebounds per game the Wolverines accumulate rank 58th in college basketball, 9.1 more than the 26.5 their opponents collect.

Danny Wolf's 10.4 rebounds per game lead the Wolverines and rank 12th in the nation.

UCLA ranks 108th in college basketball with 99.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in college basketball defensively with 77.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wolverines' 103.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 57th in college basketball, and the 82.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in college basketball.

