UCLA vs Boston University Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 11

The Boston University Terriers (0-3) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the UCLA Bruins (1-1) on November 11, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion.

Game day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Boston University Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UCLA win (87.8%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Monday's UCLA-Boston University spread (UCLA -23.5) or total (133.5 points).

UCLA vs. Boston University: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Boston University covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

The Bruins did a better job covering the spread on the road (7-4-0) than they did in home games (5-10-0) last year.

The Terriers' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .538 (7-6-0). Away, it was .400 (6-9-0).

UCLA vs. Boston University: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA won 50% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (6-6).

The Bruins played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Boston University won seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Terriers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2400 moneyline set for this game.

UCLA has a 99.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UCLA vs. Boston University Head-to-Head Comparison

The Terriers pulled down 32.6 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 30.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

The Terriers' 90.8 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 277th in college basketball, and the 91 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 113th in college basketball.

