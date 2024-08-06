2024 UCLA Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The UCLA Bruins have a record of 1-0 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

UCLA 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Hawaii Aug. 31 W 16-13 Bruins (-14.5) 52.5 3 Indiana Sept. 14 - Hoosiers (-2.5) 46.5 4 @ LSU Sept. 21 - - - 5 Oregon Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Penn State Oct. 5 - - - 7 Minnesota Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Rutgers Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

UCLA Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Bruins won 16-13 over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Ethan Garbers threw for 272 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions on 19-of-38 passing (50.0%) for the Bruins in that game versus the Rainbow Warriors. He also tacked on seven carries for 47 yards. On the ground, Keegan Jones ran for 13 yards on three carries (4.3 yards per carry), adding one reception for three yards. Rico Flores Jr. accumulated three catches for 102 yards (34.0 per catch) and one touchdown against the Rainbow Warriors.

UCLA Betting Insights

UCLA has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

