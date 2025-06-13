How Many Games Will the Vikings Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Minnesota Vikings, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Vikings and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 13th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Vikings 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Minnesota Vikings - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Minnesota Vikings - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 6.5 Wins -400 Under 6.5 Wins +320 Over 8.5 Wins -135 Under 8.5 Wins +115 Over 10.5 Wins +200 Under 10.5 Wins -240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vikings 2025 Win Total Prediction

As someone who loved J.J. McCarthy coming out of college, I want to be high on the Vikings. It's just difficult to have an ambitious projection on a team with a quarterback we've seen exclusively in the preseason, leading to my being a bit below market on them.

I've got the Vikings at 8.4 wins, implying at least some value on under 8.5 at +115. Part of that is the uncertainty around a new quarterback. The division also does them no favors.

Based on the Vikings' power rating in my numbers, they'd be expected to win 8.78 games. However, once you plug in their full schedule, that drops by 0.36, giving them the ninth-toughest schedule for me.

The hope is that McCarthy shows enough early in the season that I can get on board either with individual games or updated futures. Until then, I'll be merely an observer with this team.

