How Many Games Will the Raiders Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Las Vegas Raiders, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Raiders and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 13th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Raiders 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Las Vegas Raiders - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Las Vegas Raiders - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 5.5 Wins -210 Under 5.5 Wins +175 Over 7.5 Wins +140 Under 7.5 Wins -165 Over 9.5 Wins +410 Under 9.5 Wins -550 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders 2025 Win Total Prediction

Now that Geno Smith is in town, the Raiders will undoubtedly be more watchable than they were last year, and they've got some fun pieces. Unfortunately, even as a Geno truther, I'm still mostly in line with market on them.

I've got the Raiders projected at 7.4 wins. That's high enough where over 7.5 at +140 could definitely be a value, and if forced to pick, that's where I'd lean. The concerns around the division just make it a tough click.

If the Raiders had done more to address their pass defense this offseason, I could see a bit more enthusiasm. They do have pieces up front that could move the needle there if healthy, so I'm not ruling out a sniff of the Raiders in-season if they can show some flashes early on. I'll just want to see that before pulling the trigger.

