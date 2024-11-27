menu item
UCF vs Utah Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

UCF vs Utah Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Friday slate in college football includes a matchup between the UCF Knights and the Utah Utes.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCF vs Utah Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: UCF: (-345) | Utah: (+270)
  • Spread: UCF: -9.5 (-110) | Utah: +9.5 (-110)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

UCF vs Utah Betting Trends

  • UCF has five wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
  • As at least a 9.5-point favorite, UCF has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • There have been seven UCF games (of 11) that hit the over this season.
  • Utah has three wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.
  • Utah has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • There have been four Utah games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

UCF vs Utah Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Knights win (75.8%)

UCF vs Utah Point Spread

Utah is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-110 odds), and UCF, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

UCF vs Utah Over/Under

UCF versus Utah on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

UCF vs Utah Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for UCF vs. Utah reveal UCF as the favorite (-345) and Utah as the underdog (+270).

UCF vs. Utah Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
UCF31.93726.88157.611
Utah23.210321.33345.711

UCF vs. Utah Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Check out even more in-depth UCF vs. Utah analysis on FanDuel Research.

