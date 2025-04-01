UCF vs Oregon State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The UCF Knights (17-16) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (20-12) on April 1, 2025.

UCF vs. Oregon State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

UCF vs. Oregon State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon State win (51.7%)

To help you make an informed wager on UCF-Oregon State outing (in which UCF is a 4.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 158.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

UCF vs. Oregon State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCF has put together a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon State has put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon State covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than UCF covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (46.2%).

In home games, the Knights own a worse record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

The Beavers have performed better against the spread at home (13-3-0) than on the road (4-6-0) this season.

UCF vs. Oregon State: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCF has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (81.2%) in those contests.

The Knights have been a -200 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Oregon State has a 1-8 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 11.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, the Beavers have a 1-6 record (winning only 14.3% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCF has a 66.7% chance of walking away with the win.

UCF vs. Oregon State Head-to-Head Comparison

UCF has a -27 scoring differential, putting up 79.3 points per game (50th in college basketball) and allowing 80.1 (345th in college basketball).

UCF's leading scorer, Keyshawn Hall, is 50th in college basketball scoring 18.8 points per game.

Oregon State is outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game, with a +241 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.3 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allows 68.8 per contest (79th in college basketball).

Michael Rataj is ranked 120th in the nation with a team-high 16.9 points per game.

The Knights average 32.9 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 34.7 per contest to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.8 boards per game.

Hall is 155th in college basketball action with 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Knights.

The Beavers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are pulling down 30.7 rebounds per game (259th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.5.

Rataj paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball).

UCF ranks 221st in college basketball with 94.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 227th in college basketball defensively with 95.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Beavers score 104.5 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball), while allowing 94.2 points per 100 possessions (197th in college basketball).

