2025 UCF Football Odds and Schedule

A peek at the UCF Knights' upcoming 2025 schedule shows an intriguing matchup against BYU on Nov. 29. Below, you can check out the rest of the Knights' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

UCF 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Jacksonville State Aug. 28 - Knights (-16.5) 53.5 2 North Carolina A&T Sept. 6 - - - 4 North Carolina Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Kansas State Sept. 27 - - - 6 Kansas Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Cincinnati Oct. 11 - - - 8 West Virginia Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

UCF 2025 Schedule Insights

UCF will face the 24th-easiest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total from last year (72).

The Knights will have the 87th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (67).

In terms of difficulty, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, UCF will be playing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Knights have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, UCF will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.

UCF Betting Insights (2024)

UCF covered five times in 12 chances against the spread last season.

Knights games hit the over seven out of 12 times last season.

UCF was favored on the moneyline eight total times last season. They finished 3-5 in those games.

