UC Irvine vs Cal Poly Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 7 seed Cal Poly Mustangs (16-18, 8-12 Big West) will play in the Big West tournament against the No. 2 seed UC Irvine Anteaters (27-5, 17-3 Big West) on Friday at Lee's Family Forum, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET.

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UC Irvine win (85.5%)

Before making a wager on Friday's UC Irvine-Cal Poly spread (UC Irvine -10.5) or over/under (155.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UC Irvine is 18-11-0 ATS this season.

Cal Poly is 16-15-0 ATS this year.

UC Irvine (6-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Cal Poly (4-4) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (50%).

When playing at home, the Anteaters own a worse record against the spread (5-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (11-5-0).

Against the spread, the Mustangs have performed better at home (6-6-0) than away (8-9-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, UC Irvine is 11-7-0 this year.

Cal Poly is 11-10-0 against the spread in Big West games this season.

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly: Moneyline Betting Stats

UC Irvine has been the moneyline favorite in 26 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (84.6%) in those contests.

The Anteaters have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -549 or better on the moneyline.

Cal Poly has a 6-15 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Mustangs have a record of 1-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +400 or longer (12.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UC Irvine has a 84.6% chance of pulling out a win.

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Head-to-Head Comparison

UC Irvine outscores opponents by 10.1 points per game (scoring 75.7 per game to rank 125th in college basketball while giving up 65.6 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball) and has a +325 scoring differential overall.

Bent Leuchten's 15.4 points per game lead UC Irvine and are 233rd in the nation.

Cal Poly puts up 82.2 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 82.5 per contest (359th in college basketball). It has a -10 scoring differential.

Cal Poly's leading scorer, Owen Koonce, is 97th in the country, averaging 17.3 points per game.

The Anteaters come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. They are grabbing 35.2 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.2 per contest.

Leuchten's 9.1 rebounds per game lead the Anteaters and rank 28th in college basketball action.

The Mustangs are 215th in the nation at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 34.2 their opponents average.

Koonce paces the Mustangs with 4.9 rebounds per game (654th in college basketball).

UC Irvine ranks 157th in college basketball by averaging 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is eighth in college basketball, allowing 83.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Mustangs' 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 158th in college basketball, and the 96.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 277th in college basketball.

