UAB vs East Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed UAB Blazers (20-11, 13-5 AAC) square off in the AAC tournament against the No. 6 seed East Carolina Pirates (19-13, 10-8 AAC) on Friday at Dickies Arena, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UAB vs. East Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

UAB vs. East Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UAB win (65%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's UAB-East Carolina spread (UAB -4.5) or total (152.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UAB vs. East Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UAB has put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

East Carolina has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

UAB covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 47.4% of the time. That's less often than East Carolina covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (75%).

The Blazers sport a worse record against the spread in home games (8-9-0) than they do in road games (5-5-0).

The Pirates' winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (7-9-0). Away, it is .500 (5-5-0).

UAB has 11 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

East Carolina's AAC record against the spread is 9-10-0.

UAB vs. East Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

UAB has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (70.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Blazers have come away with a win 14 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 or shorter on the moneyline.

East Carolina has won three of the 11 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (27.3%).

The Pirates have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer in three chances.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UAB has a 66.2% chance of pulling out a win.

UAB vs. East Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

UAB averages 83 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 76.6 per outing (306th in college basketball). It has a +199 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.4 points per game.

UAB's leading scorer, Yaxel Lendeborg, ranks 106th in college basketball putting up 17.1 points per game.

East Carolina is outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game, with a +85 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.8 points per game (120th in college basketball) and gives up 73.1 per contest (215th in college basketball).

RJ Felton paces East Carolina, averaging 18.4 points per game (63rd in college basketball).

The Blazers are 19th in the country at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Lendeborg leads the team with 10.5 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball action).

The Pirates average 34.7 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) while conceding 31.2 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

C.J. Walker leads the Pirates with 6.6 rebounds per game (224th in college basketball).

UAB averages 101.9 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions (195th in college basketball).

The Pirates' 96 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 172nd in college basketball, and the 92.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 161st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!