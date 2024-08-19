2024 UAB Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

In 2024, the UAB Blazers have produced a record of 1-1. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

UAB 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Alcorn State Aug. 29 W 41-3 - - 2 @ Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 7 L 32-6 Blazers (-11.5) 55.5 3 @ Arkansas Sept. 14 - Razorbacks (-24.5) 60.5 5 Navy Sept. 28 - - - 6 Tulane Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Army Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ South Florida Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

UAB Last Game

The Blazers, in their last outing, were defeated by the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 32-6. Jacob Zeno had 167 yards on 22-of-32 passing (68.8%) for the Blazers in that matchup against the Warhawks, with no touchdowns and one pick. In the running game, Lee Beebe totaled 62 rushing yards on 14 carries (4.4 yards per carry). He added five catches for 36 yards. Kameran Shanks led the receiving charge against the Warhawks, hauling in four passes for 43 yards.

UAB Betting Insights

UAB has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

