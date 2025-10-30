Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. will take on the 15th-ranked rushing defense of the San Francisco 49ers (107.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Tracy's next game versus the 49ers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Tracy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.66

66.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.33

19.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

With 28.7 fantasy points this season (4.8 per game), Tracy is the 47th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 211th among all players.

During his last three games, Tracy has 16.5 total fantasy points (5.5 per game), carrying the ball 23 times for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Tracy has generated 25.2 fantasy points (5.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 135 yards with one touchdown on 35 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 57 yards on eight receptions (11 targets).

The peak of Tracy's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst versus the Denver Broncos, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (10.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Tyrone Tracy Jr. let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 6 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

San Francisco has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The 49ers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tyrone Tracy Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.