MLB
Saturday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Nov. 1
Will Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Nov. 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)