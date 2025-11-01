Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 7 on Nov. 1
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 7 of the World Series.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: FOX
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 2.87 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 5-5, 5.19 ERA
The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) for the Dodgers and Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA) for the Blue Jays. When Ohtani starts, his team is 6-11-0 against the spread this season. Ohtani's team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-10). The Blue Jays are 11-8-0 ATS in Scherzer's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Scherzer's starts this season, and they went 4-6 in those games.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (56.2%)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Dodgers are +114 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -137.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for Dodgers-Blue Jays on Nov. 1 is 8. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 92 wins in the 156 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 74 times in 124 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 176 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 176 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 78-98-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays have a 48-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56.5% of those games).
- Toronto has an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Blue Jays have played in 177 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 96 times (96-74-7).
- The Blue Jays have collected a 101-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.
- Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- His batting average is 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 96th.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .295 with a .502 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.
- Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks while hitting .292. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 41st in slugging.
- Guerrero hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, four home runs, nine walks and five RBIs.
- George Springer has racked up 153 hits with a .397 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- He is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Bo Bichette has racked up a team-high .483 slugging percentage.
- Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/31/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 10/29/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 10/28/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
