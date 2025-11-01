Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 7 on Nov. 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 7 of the World Series.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 2.87 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 5-5, 5.19 ERA

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) for the Dodgers and Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA) for the Blue Jays. When Ohtani starts, his team is 6-11-0 against the spread this season. Ohtani's team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-10). The Blue Jays are 11-8-0 ATS in Scherzer's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Scherzer's starts this season, and they went 4-6 in those games.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.2%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Dodgers are +114 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -137.

The over/under for Dodgers-Blue Jays on Nov. 1 is 8. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 92 wins in the 156 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 74 times in 124 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 176 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 176 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 78-98-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have a 48-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56.5% of those games).

Toronto has an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 177 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 96 times (96-74-7).

The Blue Jays have collected a 101-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Freddie Freeman is batting .295 with a .502 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks while hitting .292. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 41st in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, four home runs, nine walks and five RBIs.

George Springer has racked up 153 hits with a .397 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

He is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage in MLB.

Bo Bichette has racked up a team-high .483 slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/31/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/29/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 10/28/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

