Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the New York Giants will meet the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the league (116.7 yards conceded per game).

With Tracy's next game against the Falcons, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Tracy vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.52

63.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.27

16.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Tracy Fantasy Performance

Tracy is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (88th overall), tallying 117.5 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

During his last three games, Tracy has delivered 30.3 total fantasy points (10.1 per game), running the ball 35 times for 108 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 75 yards on eight receptions (17 targets).

Tracy has totaled 49.7 fantasy points (9.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 253 yards with three touchdowns on 62 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 104 yards on 13 grabs (23 targets).

The highlight of Tracy's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, when he racked up 21.0 fantasy points with 145 rushing yards and one TD on 20 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in two balls (on three targets) for five yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s matchup versus the Washington Commanders in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 0.2 fantasy points. He rushed for two yards on one carry on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed three players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of five players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

