Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is looking at a matchup versus the top-ranked run defense in the NFL (82.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his New York Giants meet the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Tracy for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Tracy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tracy vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.47

63.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.16

20.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Tracy is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player (84th overall), putting up 114.0 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

During his last three games, Tracy has 31.8 total fantasy points (10.6 per game), carrying the ball 34 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 99 yards on 11 catches (17 targets).

Tracy has 53.1 total fantasy points (10.6 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 68 times for 288 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 103 yards on 13 catches (20 targets).

The peak of Tracy's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 21.0 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 145 rushing yards on 20 attempts (7.3 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyrone Tracy Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, rushing one time for two yards (0.2 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed five players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Baltimore has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Ravens have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed six players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Ravens have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyrone Tracy Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.