Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the New York Giants will meet the New Orleans Saints and their 26th-ranked rushing defense (136 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Tracy, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Saints.

Thinking about playing Tracy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tracy vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.00

66.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.34

8.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Tracy is currently the 30th-ranked player in fantasy (93rd overall), with 99.7 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

During his last three games, Tracy has delivered 31.9 total fantasy points (10.6 per game), running the ball 36 times for 177 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 62 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

Tracy has 59.8 total fantasy points (12.0 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 72 times for 388 yards with three touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 70 yards on 10 catches (13 targets).

The highlight of Tracy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, as he tallied 21.0 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 145 rushing yards on 20 carries (7.3 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyrone Tracy Jr. delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (0.2 points) in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, running for two yards on one carry.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

Five players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

New Orleans has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Saints have allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown against the Saints this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tyrone Tracy Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.