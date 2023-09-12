Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will face the New England Patriots -- whose pass defense was ranked 16th in the NFL last season (216.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Thinking about Hill for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Hill this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hill vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.71

13.71 Projected Receiving Yards: 88.78

88.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.68

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill 2022 Fantasy Performance

Hill was among the top fantasy players at his position, with 222.2 points (13.1 per game) -- third at his position, 25th in the NFL.

Hill picked up 33.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 215 yards receiving, on 11 catches (15 targets), and two touchdowns.

Hill picked up 31.0 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 190 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers, Hill posted 20.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with these numbers: nine receptions, 146 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 18 versus the New York Jets, Hill finished with a season-low 2.3 fantasy points, via these numbers: two receptions, 23 yards, on five targets.

Hill picked up 3.3 fantasy points -- two receptions, 33 yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Against New England last season, two players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Patriots last year.

In the passing game, New England allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Patriots last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New England allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

Against the Patriots last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against New England last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Patriots gave up more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, New England gave up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players last season.

In terms of run D, the Patriots didn't give up more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyreek Hill? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.