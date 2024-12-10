Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will meet the Houston Texans and their seventh-ranked pass defense (198.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Hill for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Hill vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.62

63.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

Hill has piled up 112.2 fantasy points in 2024 (8.6 per game), which ranks him 17th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 87 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hill has produced 37.2 fantasy points (12.4 per game), as he's hauled in 21 passes on 29 targets for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Hill has been targeted 41 times, with 31 receptions for 323 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 58.0 fantasy points (11.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Hill's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 19.0 fantasy points. He also had seven receptions (on 12 targets) for 130 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyreek Hill's matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.3 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for eight yards on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed nine players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Texans have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed 25 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Houston has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Houston has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Texans have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

