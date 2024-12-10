Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is looking at a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league (222.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Lockett vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.92

30.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett Fantasy Performance

Lockett is the 62nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 183rd overall, as he has put up 63.1 total fantasy points (4.9 per game).

During his last three games Lockett has been targeted seven times, with five receptions for 36 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 3.6 fantasy points (1.2 per game) during that period.

Lockett has reeled in 10 balls (on 14 targets) for 118 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 17.8 fantasy points (3.6 per game) during that period.

The peak of Lockett's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, as he posted 12.5 fantasy points by reeling in four passes (on eight targets) for 65 yards and one score.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Packers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Packers have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

