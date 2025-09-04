FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 9/4/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Paul Skenes ($10,600)

On a five-game slate with no game taking place at Coors Field and enough value to spend up at pitcher, the floor of Paul Skenes (3.18 SIERA) could be valuable -- even in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Besides Skenes carving up the Dodgers for 56 FanDuel points (FDPs) at Dodger Stadium earlier this season, he's been lights out at home, posting a stellar 3.13 xFIP, 0.84 WHIP, and 27.3% strikeout rate in that split.

Blake Snell ($8,800)

Blake Snell (4.29 SIERA) has produced only one ceiling performance this year, but he's achieved 30-plus FDPs in five consecutive outings, and he possesses a sub-$9,000 salary in a favorable matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Across the last 30 days, the Pirates have logged the fourth-worst wOBA (.283), fourth-worst wRC+ (79), and sixth-highest strikeout rate (23.8%) versus left-handed pitching.

Ryan Pepiot ($8,400)

Despite Ryan Pepiot (4.02 SIERA) taking the mound at hitter-friendly Steinbrenner Field, he's tallied a 3.74 xFIP, 1.10 WHIP, and 26.3% strikeout rate at home (compared to a 4.37 xFIP, 1.21 WHIP, and 22.3% strikeout rate on the road). On top of that, the Cleveland Guardians have accrued the worst wOBA (.245), worst wRC+ (54), third-worst ISO (.121), and fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.3%) over the last 14 days.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,700), Cody Bellinger ($3,400), Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($3,700), and Giancarlo Stanton ($3,600)

Although it's a small sample of 4 starts and 16.0 innings pitched in 2025, Cristian Javier is carrying a 5.04 SIERA and 5.32 xFIP into Thursday's clash against the New York Yankees. While nearly everyone is viable from the Yankees, Aaron Judge (148 wRC+ in the last 30 days), Cody Bellinger (137 wRC+), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (150 wRC+), and Giancarlo Stanton (231 wRC+) are the primary players to target.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($3,700), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,000), Maikel Garcia ($2,900), and Salvador Perez ($2,700)

Stacking the Kansas City Royals at home can be risky due to Kauffman Stadium being more of an extra-base hit venue rather than a homer-friendly environment, but it's tough to ignore their matchup versus Kyle Hendricks (4.91 SIERA) and the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen (eighth-worst SIERA over the last 14 days). Hendricks is flashing reverse splits with a .365 wOBA and 2.06 HR/9 given up to righties (compared to a .296 wOBA and 0.76 HR/9 given up to lefties), so Bobby Witt Jr. (125 wRC+ vs. RHP), Maikel Garcia (119 wRC+), and Salvador Perez (109 wRC+) are the main players to focus on.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Junior Caminero ($3,800), Yandy Diaz ($3,200), Carson Williams ($2,600), and Everson Pereira ($2,300)

Even though the Tampa Bay Rays have struggled against southpaws recently, Logan Allen (4.89 SIERA) is coughing up a .343 wOBA, 1.20 HR/9, and 42.1% flyball rate to right-handed hitters this season. Junior Caminero (109 wRC+ vs. LHP) and Yandy Diaz (139 wRC+) are both priorities if you're stacking the Rays, while Carson Williams and Everson Pereira are young players who should see plenty of playing time to finish the 2025 campaign and provide us with some salary relief if we're using Skenes and/or stacking the Yankees.

