3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Cowboys at Eagles

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Cowboys at Eagles on Thursday Night Football

What better way to kick off the 2025 NFL season than a match between the defending Super Bowl champs and a team that's just days removed from trading away their franchise cornerstone?

The Eagles may be favored by 8.5 points tonight, and the vibes may be low for Dallas in wake of the Micah Parsons trade, but there's still a lot to like about this Cowboys offense -- namely George Pickens.

Player To Record a 30+ Yard Reception Player To Record a 30+ Yard Reception George Pickens +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Following an at-times tumultuous three-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens joins his best situation yet with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Pickens to record a 30+ yard catch at +160 odds is one of my favorite bets for this game.

An eternal deep threat, Pickens was tied with Ja'Marr Chase for the most 30-yard catches (13) in 2024 despite missing three games. Pickens has caught at least one 30-yard pass in 52.1% of career games and 71.4% of games in 2024. Whichever way you slice it, there appears to be value in these +160 odds (38.5% implied probability).

Although Pickens is no longer the main target in his offense, Lamb's presence should open up lanes and Dak knows how to chuck it. As 8.5-point road 'dogs, the Cowboys should be looking to throw deep throughout this one.

Like it or not, Javonte Williams appears to be the firm leader in Dallas' running back room.

Dallas' depth chart at running back consists of Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue. Sanders is hard-pressed to command a meaningful role while the fifth-round pick Blue played behind the since-cut Deuce Vaughn in Dallas' final preseason game, signaling Williams will be the guy this season. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer more or less confirmed just that, stating he has "no question" regarding Williams' ability to carry a lead running back role.

The market might be underselling Williams, so we can look for him to exceed 10.5 rush attempts at +106 odds.

Javonte Williams - Rush Attempts Javonte Williams Over Sep 5 12:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tonight's game script might not favor the run game for Dallas, but 10.5 attempts is a low bar if Williams truly is to carry a lead role in the offense. I'll note that Rico Dowdle averaged 14.7 rush attempts per game as the Cowboys' lead back in 2024.

My favorite part about this prop is that we don't have to rely on Williams' efficiency -- something we rarely want to do. That said, I don't mind buying into Williams' role via the alternate market, particularly in Week 1. We probably shouldn't go crazy here, but I'll shout out Javonte Williams 40+ Rushing Yards (+122) and Javonte Williams 60+ Rushing Yards (+360).

The Cowboys ended 2024 with the fourth-worst schedule-adjusted defense and were a bottom-five team in yards and touchdowns allowed per game. Injuries played a big role in that, but losing Parsons doesn't inspire much faith for this season.

Philadelphia touts -118 odds to score over 28.5 points tonight, and my favorite path to value in the touchdown market is none other than A.J. Brown.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer A.J. Brown +164 View more odds in Sportsbook

Brown is tied with Puka Nacua for the best WR/CB advantage in Week 1, per FantasyPoints' metrics.

He enjoyed a massive 34.4% target share, 49.3% air yards share, 25.0% red zone target share, and 38.5% end zone target share in 2024, which led to him scoring a touchdown in more games (7) than not (6).

The 28-year-old has no new competition in the receiving room, so I see more value in his +155 touchdown odds than Saquon Barkley (-210). Brown has scored at least one touchdown in 42.6% of total games and 52.2% of road games across three seasons with the Eagles -- up from the 39.2% implied probability via +155 odds.

Check out FanDuel’s $2M Thursday Touchdown Jackpot! Use a token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL game. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.