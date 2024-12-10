Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier will match up with the 14th-ranked tun defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (117.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

Is Allgeier a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Raiders? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Allgeier this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Allgeier vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.33

34.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.96

3.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

Allgeier is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position (154th overall), posting 77.0 total fantasy points (5.9 per game).

In his last three games, Allgeier has put up 14.4 fantasy points (4.8 per game), running for 79 yards and scoring one touchdown on 17 carries.

Allgeier has posted 28.1 fantasy points (5.6 per game) over his last five games, running for 156 yards with two touchdowns on 34 carries.

The highlight of Allgeier's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, as he posted 18.8 fantasy points by grabbing one pass (on one target) for three yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier's game versus the Denver Broncos in Week 11 was his worst of the year, as he put up just -0.1 fantasy points. He ran for zero yards on zero carries on the day with one catch for -1 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 20 players have caught a TD pass versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Las Vegas has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Allgeier? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.