Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Minnesota Vikings and their top-ranked rushing defense (81.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Allgeier vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.89

29.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

0.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.12

6.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

With 64.7 fantasy points this season (5.4 per game), Allgeier is the 38th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 172nd among all players.

In his last three games, Allgeier has posted 8.0 fantasy points (2.7 per game), running for 75 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 19 carries.

Allgeier has amassed 19.1 fantasy points (3.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 126 yards with one touchdown on 37 attempts.

The peak of Allgeier's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he came through with one catch and three receiving yards (18.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Tyler Allgeier had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, when he tallied just -0.1 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Vikings have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed seven players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

